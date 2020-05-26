Matt Ryan working with teammates in Southern California

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is working with some of his receivers in South Florida, and video recently surfaced of Tom Brady and teammates getting on-field work at a high school in Tampa.

Other quarterbacks are getting together with their teammates, too. Matt Ryan is one of those.

Ryan has players working out with him in California this week, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN. The Falcons quarterback has done that in the past, working at Golden West College in Huntington Beach the past few offseasons.

Ryan trains with 3DQB in Southern California, working with CEO Adam Dedeaux and motion performance expert Tom House.

Julio Jones and Todd Gurley are among those in Southern California with whom Ryan could work with, according to McClure.