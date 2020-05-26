Minkah Fitzpatrick hoping to make bigger impact in second year in defense

Getty Images

Minkah Fitzpatrick already has proved well worth the price the Steelers paid in a trade with the Dolphins. The safety made 57 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Maurkice Pouncey in 2011 and Le'Veon Bell in 2014 were the only other Steelers players to earn first-team All-Pro in their second season.

So how does Fitzpatrick top that?

“I think last year, coming in at the time I did, I didn’t know the playbook as well as I do now,” Fitzpatrick said on a Tuesday conference call with beat reporters, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “The coaches wanted to keep it simple for me, and they did. I appreciated that. Now, if the coaches want me to move around, I’ll move around. If they don’t, then I don’t need to. I’m trying to learn the system and get it down to a ‘T,’ just in case if they ask me to move, I can move.”

Fitzpatrick’s role won’t change much. He will continue to call the signals on the back end of the season and will roam the middle to back end of the field.

Why mess with success?

“It doesn’t matter to me,” Fitzpatrick said. “I just like going out there making plays and being where I need to be, and last year where I needed to be was in the middle of the field. It worked out fine. This season, just keep doing what we need to win games. If that’s [playing] corner, linebacker, whatever that may be, that’s what I’m going to do.”