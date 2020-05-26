NBA moving toward late July resumption of season in Orlando

Getty Images

The NBA may be returning at about the same time the NFL heads to training camp.

Via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, pro basketball “most likely” will resume its 2019-20 season in late July at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s time. It’s time,” National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told Shelburne. “It’s been two and a half months of, ‘What if?’ My players need some level of certainty. I think everybody does.”

The union surely will have a voice in this process, given that players will essentially be playing every game as a road game, except for the guys who play for the Orlando Magic.

It’s unclear whether the NBA would finish the full regular season and execute an entire playoff tree. With a new season due to begin in November, it would be far from ideal to nudge the end of the 2019-20 season up against the start of the 2020-21 season.