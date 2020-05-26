New Jersey governor endorses return of pro sports

Getty Images

The governor of New Jersey is the latest public official to get behind the return of pro sports.

Governor Phil Murphy said today that he is in favor of pro sports teams in his state — including the Giants and Jets — having their training camps and games as long as they follow health protocols.

“Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. “We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel.”

States are increasingly moving in the direction of reopening businesses, including pro sports. Much can change in the coming months, but at the moment the situation appears to be trending in the right direction for football to return as scheduled in September.