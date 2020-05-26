New Rams coordinator knows lack of time is no excuse

Getty Images

Of course new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley would prefer to be on the field with his new players.

But he’s already seen one instance in his career to suggest that having good players is better than having months of reps.

Via Mark Whicker of the Los Angeles Daily News, Staley said that when he was with the Bears, a preseason trade changed everything.

“When I got hired by the Bears, Khalil Mack showed up seven days before the first regular-season game,” Staley said. “And that was one of his best games. People wonder about it, but the competition starts when everything goes live.”

Staley has coached a progression of impact players. After going with Vic Fangio and Ed Donnatell to Denver, he was Von Miller‘s position coach, and now he gets to run a defense which includes defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

What he doesn’t have is time for hands-on work with them, but guys he’s worked with in the past don’t think that will be a problem.

“The first thing he does with those guys is establish his knowledge,” Donatell said. “Then he connects with people. The great players are looking for somebody with credibility and it doesn’t matter who it is. That won’t be a problem for Brandon.

“He’s prepared. When he interviewed with us in Chicago, he showed he’d been following Vic not just for a couple of years but for 10. He can frame problems quickly, while everything is going on, and address them. I know [Rams coach] Sean McVay is unique, but Brandon will be a good match.”

Staley has some top-end talent, but the Rams were thinned out during free agency, and they’ll be making multiple changes, which they hope he’s prepared for.