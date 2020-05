Getty Images

Live sports eventually will be back. Until live sports return on a given Saturday night, how about some Saturday Night Live featuring men who play sports?

It’s SNL week on NBCSN, and it gets started at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday with four classic episodes featuring NFL players.

The evening begins with Tom Brady hosting in 2005, Peyton Manning in 2007, Eli Manning in 2012, and J.J. Watt from earlier this year.

The shows also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.