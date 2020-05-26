NFL: We are not putting dates on a potential return

Getty Images

A report on Tuesday that indicated teams could hold minicamps at their facilities in June was met with a quick response from NFLPA president JC Tretter and another one from the NFL.

The report said that head coaches could be allowed back at facilities next week, which would then open the door for potential minicamps the weeks of June 15 or June 27. Tretter noted that offseason programs are set to end on June 26 by the joint agreement of the NFL and NFLPA and that the union has not agreed to any reopening plan.

NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said the league continues working with the union and that there are not ready to talk about specific dates for any change to the current operating procedure.

“We are not putting dates on a potential return,” McCarthy said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “We have been and will continue working hand in hand with the NFLPA. We will base our decisions on the latest medical advice and in compliance with local and state guidelines.”

With facilities in much of the country now cleared to reopen to some personnel, the league appears to be on track for a larger return to business as something closer to usual even as concrete timelines remain elusive.