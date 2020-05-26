NHL to return later this summer with 24-team tournament

Getty Images

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said in an interview taped last week that he and his sport are closely following what other sports are doing.

Auto racing is back. Golf returns next month.

The National Hockey League, which, like the NFL, can’t social distance while competing, announced its plan to get back to action.

The NHL will have a 24-team tournament to crown a Stanley Cup champion, excluding seven teams from returning to competition. The league will use two hub cities with no fans present and will begin play sometime later this summer.

The NHL’s plan also includes an outline for the return of its players to their team training facilities for phase two before a formal training camp in phase three.

The NHL’s Board of Governors and the National Hockey League Players’ Association approved the plan.

The league had suspended play March 12.

“At the pause, we committed to resuming play only when appropriate and prudent,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We are hopeful the return to play plan will allow us to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup in a manner in which the health and safety of our players, on-ice officials, team staff and associated individuals involved are paramount. Accordingly, an essential component of the plan is a rigorous, regular schedule of testing.”