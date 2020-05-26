NHL will announce its plans for a return today

Getty Images

The NHL is moving closer to a return, so close that the league will announce its plans today.

Via Mark J. Burns of Sports Business Daily, Commissioner Gary Bettman will announce plans for the league’s return to play at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The announcement will be televised both by NBCSN and NHL Network.

The league is expected to resume the 2019-20 season with a 24-team tournament that eventually will crown a Stanley Cup champion. This would exclude seven teams from the process.

With 24 total teams and 12 per conference, four teams per conference would receive a first-round bye while the other eight per conference battle it out to determine the quarterfinal field.

Whatever the decision and the details, more information is coming very soon.