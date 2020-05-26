Ravens reopen facility on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Ravens were not among the teams that opened up their team facilities last week, but they are one of the clubs getting some people back in the office this week.

The team announced that their facility opened on Tuesday. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan gave the green light to move forward with the first phase of the reopening last Friday.

Ravens coaches and healthy players are not allowed at the facility for the time being and the Ravens said that they will authorize no more than 20 others to return, although that number does not include maintenance, cleaning and medical staffers already cleared to be on hand. No more than 75 people can be at the facility at any one time.

The next phase of reopening would include allowing coaches to come back, but the NFL has not set any dates for when that might happen.