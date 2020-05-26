Report: Coaches could return next week, opening door for June minicamps

Getty Images

So far, even in places where NFL facilities are allowed to open, most teams are gradually bringing back employees, but none from the football operation.

That could be changing soon.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, NFL head coaches could return to their facilities as soon as next week, which would open the door for possible minicamps in June.

That’s a significant step forward after a virtual offseason has left teams to communicate by Zoom calls and work out on their own.

There are many hurdles to be cleared before the sight of teams conducting minicamps is a common, with several states yet to open things up in a way that would allow large gatherings of players and coaches. California is a particular concern, with three teams based there, and getting a go-ahead from Governor Gavin Newsom would be a key for the league to signal it’s ready to get back to business.

According to the report, the window for minicamps would be between June 15 and June 27, which is later than normal (teams usually begin a six or seven-week break before training camp in mid-June). It’s unclear how that would impact starting dates for training camp.