Rod Graves encouraged by Rooney Rule, now wants to see results

Getty Images

As the executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, Rod Graves admitted his frustration while watching the 2020 NFL Draft, and seeing virtually all white faces making the picks.

And while he’s encouraged by last week’s expansion of the Rooney Rule, there’s another important step that has to be taken.

“Even in light of the steps that have been taken, at the end of the day, we can’t start claiming victory until we see the results,” Graves told Bob Glauber of Newsday. “There has to be a commitment in here that has yet to be realized. I regard [the Rooney Rule upgrades] as a good first quarter, and you can’t claim victory after the first quarter. We still have a lot of work ahead.”

Graves was particularly encouraged by the league expanding the access to interviews for more jobs, requiring teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching jobs, at least one minority candidate for any of the three coordinator positions, and at least one external minority candidate for the senior football operations or General Manager jobs, while adding it to other senior executive positions with teams.

Graves took over the Fritz Pollard Alliance in 2019 after a 37-year career in the NFL, including as the Cardinals G.M.

“This was the most comprehensive package that I’ve seen the NFL put forth regarding diversity since I’ve been in the league,” Graves said. “The plan extends from not only the most obvious position of General Manager and head coach, but now we’re talking president positions, we’re talking other areas of football and even some of the grassroots programs for pipeline development. I’m impressed from that standpoint with the bandwidth of what was presented. . . .

“Mobility is a big step toward opening the door wider for opportunities for career growth. I think that will benefit people of color. At least that’s what we hope.”

And until he sees it change, there’s reasonable cause for hesitance.