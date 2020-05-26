Saints put Noah Spence on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The talented pass rusher Noah Spence has experienced another setback.

The Saints put Spence on the non-football injury list today, according to multiple reports. That means he will not count toward the Saints’ 90-player roster limit.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Spence suffered a torn ACL while working out recently.

Spence was a starter at Ohio State as a sophomore in 2013, but after multiple failed drug tests he transferred to Eastern Kentucky. The Buccaneers selected him with the 39th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft and he had a solid rookie season with 5.5 sacks, but he hasn’t done much since then while bouncing around the league from Tampa Bay to Washington to New Orleans.