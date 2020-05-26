Sean McVay on Jalen Ramsey: I sure hope he’s not leaving

Getty Images

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey said he has no intention of holding out of training camp if he has yet to come to an agreement with the Rams on a contract extension and added that the team knows where he stands in regard to his desire to strike a deal.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday that the team shares Ramsey’s desire to extend their working relationship. The Jaguars traded Ramsey to L.A. last year for a package that included two first-round picks and McVay made it clear that the team is looking for more than a brief stay for the cornerback.

“We went and got this guy with the hope that it’s not a short-time thing,” McVay said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media. “I sure hope he’s not leaving.”

McVay said he learned from the Aaron Donald contract talks that such negotiations aren’t personal and Ramsey’s decision to attend camp this summer should help keep things from getting too rancorous as contract talks play out.