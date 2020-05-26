Stephen Ross: NFL will definitely play, only question is if we’ll have fans

Getty Images

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has no doubt that the NFL will have a season this year.

Ross said today on CNBC that the games themselves are not even in question anymore, and the only issue is whether stadiums will be full.

There “definitely will be a football season this year” and the “real question is will there be fans in the stadium,” Ross said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

Ross said the Dolphins do expect to have fans in attendance, but that’s not something he can guarantee will be feasible in three months.

The NFL has conducted business all offseason as if the season will start on time. Free agency, the draft and the schedule release all proceeded in a manner that suggests the league thinks it will be ready to go in September. Ross is echoing that, while allowing for the reality that full stadiums will be the hardest thing to pull off.