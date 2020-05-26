The Simms top 40 QB list, No. 39: Dwayne Haskins

Getty Images

Last year, he landed at No. 38 without ever playing a down in the NFL. This year, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has fallen one spot on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown, to No. 39.

Haskins started seven games last season, winning two and losing five. He threw 203 passes and completing 119, for a 58.3 percentage. He generated 1,365 passing yards, with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

It’s presumed he’ll be the Week One starter in 2020, but coach Ron Rivera has seemed to be ambivalent at times about the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

