Ty Summers aiming for a starting linebacker spot in Green Bay

After spending his rookie year exclusively on special teams, Packers linebacker Ty Summers is looking for a place at the table on the starting defense this year.

Summers led the Packers last year with 311 snaps on special teams, but he never got on the field on defense. This year he wants to prove he can be a contributor as a linebacker.

“Of course my goal is to go and be the starter — that’s anyone’s goal at this position,” Summers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I’m going to go out there and compete, give it all I got and ultimately the coaches decide.

“If my role is a starter, fantastic, I’m going to be the best starter I can be. If it’s a backup role, I’m going to be the best backup I can be; if it’s special teams I’m going to be the best special teams player I can be. I’m just excited to go out there and compete for the opportunity. It’s a dream come true to even to be here and to have the chance to actually play legitimate snaps on defense. That would fulfill that dream. I’m going to work for it, continue to stay healthy hopefully, take care of myself the best I can and my mind as well studying the playbook. I’m just excited to get up there and have a chance.”

This isn’t a great year for young players trying to get noticed, as the offseason program has been replaced by virtual meetings. But Summers hopes he can do enough in training camp to make him more than a special teamer.