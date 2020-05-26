Vince McMahon says he’s not a bidder to buy XFL

Getty Images

The XFL is looking for a buyer after declaring bankruptcy and the founder of the league says he isn’t going to be a bidder.

The prospect of Vince McMahon trying to buy the league came up when Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com noted objections raised by the league’s creditors last week. Those creditors objected to a proposals made in bankruptcy proceedings because they believed McMahon was moving to position himself “to acquire the debtor at a fire-sale price” after the league’s return season came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that McMahon made a filing of his own in bankruptcy court Tuesday that said “I’m not going to be a bidder” for the league. He called claims to the contrary “inflammatory rhetoric and unsubstantiated accusations.”

The XFL relaunched this year and played five weeks to solid ratings and strong attendance in some cities before shutting down.