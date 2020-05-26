Vince McMahon says he’s not a bidder to buy XFL

Posted by Josh Alper on May 26, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
Getty Images

The XFL is looking for a buyer after declaring bankruptcy and the founder of the league says he isn’t going to be a bidder.

The prospect of Vince McMahon trying to buy the league came up when Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com noted objections raised by the league’s creditors last week. Those creditors objected to a proposals made in bankruptcy proceedings because they believed McMahon was moving to position himself “to acquire the debtor at a fire-sale price” after the league’s return season came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that McMahon made a filing of his own in bankruptcy court Tuesday that said “I’m not going to be a bidder” for the league. He called claims to the contrary “inflammatory rhetoric and unsubstantiated accusations.”

The XFL relaunched this year and played five weeks to solid ratings and strong attendance in some cities before shutting down.

2 responses to "Vince McMahon says he's not a bidder to buy XFL

  2. This rumor never made much sense for several reasons. First off, if McMahon thought they were viable declaring a hiatus until next season would have halted most of their expenses (player payroll, travel, all game-related costs…) and creditors would have been likely to give them extensions rather than push the league into bankruptcy. Also, to immediately restart the league, they’d have had little choice other than going back to these exact same creditors. What are the odds they would have gotten favorable terms immediately after stiffing these same people? They’d also have tremendous difficulties in getting themselves taken seriously as a now TWICE bankrupted league so realistically they’d need a new name and new management to have any shot at not being laughed at.

