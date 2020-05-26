Which NFL personality would you like to caddie for?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT
On Sunday, there was some chatter between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady regarding people that Peyton would like to use as his caddy, from Nick Foles to Bill Belichick.

So we used that as the inspiration for Tuesday’s PFT Live draft: Which NFL personality would you like to caddy for? (Or, if we’re being grammatically correct, which we rarely are, for which NFL personalist would you like to caddy?)

Check out our picks. Suggest your own in the comments.

And tune in every weekday morning to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET for a new edition of PFT Live.

12 responses to “Which NFL personality would you like to caddie for?

  2. What happened to the actual polls you all used to do? They were way better than this method.

  4. You didn’t say whether we could use living or deceased players. If it were a deceased player, my choice would be Ray Nitschke. Ray was a killer on the field and a total gentleman off the field.
    If it’s a living player, I’d have to say it would be Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers offensive lineman. He served in the military and refused to kneel down or stay in the locker room when the National Anthem was played. It would be an honor to caddie for someone like him.

  5. Gronk, without a doubt. As an Eagles fan, Jason Kelce would probably my choice if we’re picking our hometown team.

  6. Belichick, Brady, or Edelman just so I can see their face when they tell me to put down a false score and I reply “no” and write down their actual score. Then go on a rant about cheaters. I’d be in Brady’s head worse than Manning was on Sunday.

  7. Chester Marcol and a cooler full of beer or if I already had a foursome I’d invite anyone who played on a Minnesota Vikings world championship team.

  9. “patriotmaleorgy says:
    May 26, 2020 at 8:02 pm
    Belichick, Brady, or Edelman just so I can see their face when they tell me to put down a false score and I reply “no” and write down their actual score. Then go on a rant about cheaters. I’d be in Brady’s head worse than Manning was on Sunday.”

    BB, Brady and Edelman are already deep in your head. You get triggered by anything. You posted this on an article about caddying. What is your team?

  10. Tom Brady, so I could bust on him that the Eagles Kicked their butts. I can see his Eli face right now… 😳

  12. Guys at the bottom of my list (in no particular order)- Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Jerry Jones, LeSean McCoy, Kirk Cousins, Tyreek Hill, OJ

