Which NFL personality would you like to caddie for?

Getty Images

On Sunday, there was some chatter between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady regarding people that Peyton would like to use as his caddy, from Nick Foles to Bill Belichick.

So we used that as the inspiration for Tuesday’s PFT Live draft: Which NFL personality would you like to caddy for? (Or, if we’re being grammatically correct, which we rarely are, for which NFL personalist would you like to caddy?)

Check out our picks. Suggest your own in the comments.

And tune in every weekday morning to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET for a new edition of PFT Live.