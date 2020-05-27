Antonio Brown working out with Dwayne Haskins

Getty Images

Antonio Brown hasn’t found employment, but he has managed to keep himself in the news.

Wednesday, the veteran wide receiver posted video to social media of a workout in which he was catching passes from Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins .

It was Brown’s video, so naturally it was a lot of Brown catching deep balls (With Chad Johnson in coverage, because of course Chad Johnson in coverage).

There was a recent report that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wanted him in Seattle, and he’s been linked to the Ravens as well.

But it’s a bit of a moot point at the moment, as the Personal Conduct Policy investigations against him are still pending, and he could be facing a suspension before he’s allowed back on the field.