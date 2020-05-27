Baker Mayfield: Year 3 is a big year for contracts

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield knows he’ll be richly rewarded if he can play up to his potential in 2020.

That’s because 2020 is Mayfield’s third season, and NFL players can renegotiate their contracts after the third year of their rookie deals.

“There’s no doubt that Year 3 is always a big year with these contracts, timing-wise,” Mayfield said today.

Players who have big third years can translate that to huge new contracts. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey already got such a contract this offseason, and several other players who just finished Year 3, including Mayfield’s teammate Myles Garrett and quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, are in a position where they may get big contracts as well.

A year from now, Mayfield may be celebrating a big new contract of his own. But he needs a big 2020 season for that to happen.