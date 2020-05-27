Bettors aren’t believing in Ravens, Rams projected win totals

Getty Images

With gamblers able to bet the over or under on projected team win totals for 2020, bettors don’t believe in the ability of two specific teams of beat their numbers.

According to the William Hill Sports Book, 83 percent of the action on the Rams’ projected win total has landed under 8.5. The Ravens are second in the league with percentage on the under, at 75. Baltimore’s under also has attracted 89 percent of the dollars wagered. The Ravens are tied with the Chiefs at an over/under win total of 11.5.

Last year, Baltimore went 14-2. Gamblers are therefore banking on a drop of at least three games in 2020.

Both teams will have their hands full in their respective divisions. The NFC West is arguably the best division in football. In the AFC North, the Steelers will likely be improved (the attached video looks at their defense), the Browns seem to be on the upswing, and the Bengals have Joe Burrow.