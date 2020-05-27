D.C. Lottery will begin taking sports bets soon

Getty Images

States are increasingly eager to use sports betting as a source of revenue, and in the nation’s capital, that betting will come directly through the government-run lottery.

The D.C. Lottery announced that its sports betting online platform will launch in the next few days and begin taking sports bets in June, on whatever sports are available to be bet on.

“While we recognize there will be a limited number of events to wager on, this ‘soft launch’ will provide us with an opportunity to roll out the GambetDC website to potential players in the District in preparation for the return of sports,” the D.C. Office of Lottery and Gaming said in a statement, via the Washington Post.

When the NFL season begins, the DC Lottery platform will permit gambling on NFL games, which is always the biggest draw in sports betting — and will be, for the DC government, a big source of revenue.