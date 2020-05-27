Deandre Baker permitted to travel to New Jersey for Giants camp

Getty Images

When the Giants get back to work, Deandre Baker will be legally permitted to attend.

A Florida judge ruled today that Baker may travel to New Jersey “for work purposes” even though he is currently facing felony armed robbery charges.

Via Daniel Wallach Baker will be required to provide his pretrial officer with a “detailed itinerary” of his out-of-state activities and the dates he’ll be traveling.

It remains to be seen whether the Giants will want Baker at training camp. The team told Baker not to participate in virtual offseason work, telling him instead to focus on getting his legal matters resolved.