DeForest Buckner planning on doing what he’s always done

Getty Images

DeForest Buckner doesn’t expect much to change aside from the uniform he wears. He will continue to play the three-technique in a familiar scheme.

“Going through the meetings, we ran some similar plays in San Francisco,” Buckner said Wednesday in a conference call, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “I’m just getting used to the terminology that they use throughout on the plays. (It’s) everything that I expected so far.”

The Colts traded the 13th overall choice to the 49ers to acquire Buckner and promptly made him one of the highest-paid defenders in NFL history. Buckner, though, feels no extra pressure.

He will just continue to do what he’s done the previous four years.

“I’m excited to be here, and there is no added pressure that I feel at all,” Buckner said. ” I mean, I go into every season knowing that my job is up for grabs as well. I know what I do in the offseason to prepare for the season, and there is no need to stress about any of it, you know what I mean? I’ve just got to come in and continue to do what I do and I’ve done my entire career in San Francisco and bring it over to the Colts. I mean it is the same game, same position I am playing and I just need to come out here and show everyone in Colts Nation what I bring to the table. I’ve done it for four years in San Francisco, and I just need to bring it over here, continue to do what I’m doing and get better as I’m doing it.”

Buckner has 262 tackles, 28.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, seven fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in his career. He earned his first Pro Bowl in 2019 and was second-team All-Pro in 2019.