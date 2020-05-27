Dennis Allen: Saints defense has been “fine-tuning all the little details”

Getty Images

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen hasn’t had to do a lot of teaching this offseason.

The team has only parted ways with two of their starters from their final game of last season and they’ve had many of those starters on hand for multiple seasons, which has allowed Allen time to focus on other matters during the team’s offseason work.

“What we really said during the offseason was, ‘How are we going to do these things better? And how are we going to teach these things better?’ And that’s really where our focus has been,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “It’s been about really fine-tuning all the little details to everything that we’re doing defensively, from verbiage, terminology to techniques and fundamentals. Really trying to hone in on exactly the things that we want to teach and exactly the terminology we wanted to do to use that.”

Allen said that not having players in the facility has allowed the coaching staff to take time to go through the defense “with a fine-toothed comb to make sure that we’re doing everything exactly the way that we need to be doing it.” Allen’s goal is to make sure that everyone on defense is in the right position to make plays once the team is able to get on the field later this year.