Derek Carr working with teammates in Las Vegas park

Getty Images

The Raiders are considering moving their training camp to Nevada, but some of their players are getting a head start on the work there.

Via Rochelle Richards of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr posted video of his workouts with some teammates in a Las Vegas park.

The video showed him out there with wide receivers Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow, and tight end Darren Waller running some routes.

This is quickly becoming the norm around the league, as players can’t get together for the kind of in-person work they’re used to this time of year, so they’re gathering for informal passing sessions.