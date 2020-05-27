Dolphins commit $2 million to fund at least 1,000 meals a day for up to a year

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced an initiative to provide meals for those in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to contribute to food insecurity around the country.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and the the Dolphins organization have committed to a donation of $2 million to the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program. That will provide at least 1,000 meals a day for up to a year and they hope to double that amount through a fundraising effort.

The team will match another $1 million in donations made to the food relief program.

Distribution of meals will take place on weekdays at Hard Rock Stadium. The first day that they will be distributed is June 1.