Duane Brown worried about new O-line chemistry

Getty Images

Not having a normal offseason is less of a problem for some players.

But for offensive linemen, it’s the time when they get to know each other, and develop together.

That’s just not possible for the Seahawks.

They cut center Justin Britt and guard D.J. Fluker in the same day, and right tackle Germain Ifedi left in free agency. That kind of 60 percent turnover on the line would be an issue anyway, but especially when there are no OTAs.

“A major factor is just chemistry. And continuity,” left tackle Duane Brown said during a videoconference with reporters, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “And we just lost a big chunk of our starting pieces this offseason. So we’ve got some new faces, some guys who have been in the system, some guys that haven’t been there. Just have to learn each other, learning the the terminology, communication, just learning how we do things here. All of that stuff is important.

“We’re doing what we can now virtually, by texts, calls, just to try to build as much chemistry as possible until we’re able to meet and physically get on the field. Once that happens we have a small window to build each other up as much as possible until the season starts.”

They brought in four free agents, including center B.J. Finney and tackle Brandon Shell early in the offseason, but none of those guys have worked together at all, and may not until training camp.