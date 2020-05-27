Frank Reich: Kemoko Turay brings “dangerous combination” of pass rush skills

Getty Images

The Colts picked up a big piece for their defensive front seven when they traded for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in March, but he’s not the only player that the team sees as a potential upgrade over what they rolled out on the field for most of last season.

Linebacker Kemoko Turay had four sacks and 13 quarterback hits in a rotational role in 2018, but was limited to four games due to ankle surgery last year. He still flashed pass rush ability — 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits on 81 snaps — and head coach Frank Reich said on Tuesday that the team believes Turay’s total package is one that will bring a lot to the defense.

“All these pass rushers at this level can bend, but there’s that extra 10 percent of bend and Kemoko has that,” Reich said, via 1075TheFan.com. “And it’s just a God-given ability that you can go fast, and bend, and not lose speed. Then, on top of that, the other thing that he has is length. Some of the good edge rushers we’ve seen in the recent years have gotten smaller and faster. Well, Kemoko is still big and long. So he has that length, with get off, with bend. That’s a dangerous combination.”

Turay will only be dangerous to opposing offenses if he is able to remain on the field, so the Colts will have to hope that he’ll fare better on that front this time around.