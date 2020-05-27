J.J. Watt’s not looking for a contract extension

Getty Images

The Texans appear to be in the mood to spend money (unless you’re DeAndre Hopkins), but J.J. Watt‘s not walking around with his hand out.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the veteran defensive end said during a videoconference with reporters that he wasn’t looking for any amendments to his current contract.

“No, I don’t think that’s necessary,” Watt said. “I’m not going to sit here and demand anything. If I asked for an extension or money right now, I think that would be the wrong move”

The 31-year-old Watt has two years left on his current deal, at $15.5 million and $17.5 million in non-guaranteed base salaries in 2020 and 2021.

He’s also played 16 games in one of the last four seasons, so it might not be the best time to ask for a raise.

The Texans made Laremy Tunsil the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league earlier this offseason, and they’re talking to quarterback Deshaun Watson about a deal which would put him near the top of the quarterback list.