Jets waive Ian Berryman to get Joe Flacco on roster

Getty Images

Joe Flacco is officially a member of the New York Jets.

The Jets formally announced the signing of the veteran quarterback on Wednesday along with a move they made to create space for Flacco on the 90-man roster. They waived punter Ian Berryman.

Berryman signed a future contract with the Jets at the end of December. He signed with the Steelers last year after going undrafted out of Western Carolina and remained with the team until they made their final cuts at the end of the summer. He punted nine times for Pittsburgh in the preseason last summer.

Flacco’s arrival gives the Jets five quarterbacks on the roster. David Fales, fourth-round pick James Morgan and Mike White are the other backups to Sam Darnold and the number that make it through this year’s cuts will likely be tied to how early Flacco is deemed medically ready to play.