Le’Veon Bell eager to work behind Jets’ revamped offensive line

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell sounds a little like Bart Scott when talking about how excited he is to play behind the Jets’ new and (hopefully) improved offensive line.

“Absolutely. Can’t wait, either,” Bell told ESPN about running behind his new teammates, via the Jets’ website.

The Jets spent money on the position when they signed center Connor McGovern, tackle George Fant and guard Greg Van Roten, and re-signed guard Alex Lewis. Then they drafted tackle Mekhi Becton in the first round and guard Cameron Clark in the fourth round. Few teams devoted more resources to improving the offensive line than the Jets this offseason.

And the Jets needed it, after signing Bell to a lucrative contract last year only to see him held to 789 yards on 245 carries, a career-low average of 3.2 yards per carry. The Jets want a lot more out of Bell this year, and Bell sounds like he believes they have an offensive line that will pave the way.