Marty Hurney addresses medical staff over Panthers’ handling of Cam Newton

Getty Images

The Panthers waited until March 24 to release Cam Newton. The quarterback remains a free agent.

The team has received some criticism for not releasing Newton earlier.

Former Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert went further recently, telling Joe Person of TheAthletic.com that the team has mismanaged Newton’s injuries in recent seasons.

“They’ve been doing him wrong timing-wise for the past two or three years, if you ask me,” Tolbert said. “It goes back to his shoulder surgery. Everyone knew his shoulder was messed up in the middle of the year two years ago. But they wait until offseason gets ready to start to have shoulder surgery. Makes no sense. Timing’s off. As soon as he got hurt (last) preseason against the Patriots, they were saying, ‘Oh, he’s got a high-ankle sprain.’ I looked at it on film carefully. It’s not a high-ankle sprain. You could tell that 10 minutes after the play. You knew it’s a mid-foot sprain, Lisfranc, something like that. But you wait until December for him to beg you to have surgery. He shouldn’t have been out there Week One and Two. He shouldn’t have been out there probably until Week Four or Five, at minimum.”

Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney was asked about Tolbert’s comments in a Wednesday interview with WFNZ.

“I understand,” Hurney said. “Everyone is going to have their opinions, and they’re certainly entitled to them. I have great respect for our medical staff and I have great respect for Cam Newton.”

Newton missed all but two games in 2019 because of a Lisfranc fracture. He had a shoulder injury that prematurely ended his 2018 season.

Newton, 31, has played all 16 games only once in the past four seasons.