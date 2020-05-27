Mike McCarthy has full confidence Dak Prescott will be ready to go

Getty Images

Dak Prescott‘s contract talks have been a leading storyline around the Cowboys for quite a while, but none of the words shared publicly or privately have resulted in a new contract for the quarterback.

Prescott has until July 15 to sign a multi-year deal after being given the franchise tag and has not been taking part in the team’s offseason program while looking for that contract to come his way.

“He’s involved in a business situation and I have full confidence that he’ll be ready to go,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “There has been communication. I mean this is the way these business situations go sometimes. You respect that.”

Communication with the team may take some sting out of Prescott’s decision to skip out on the offseason program and the fact that no one’s on the field limits some of what Prescott will be missing out on, but it’s still a new offense and McCarthy would likely prefer to see the quarterback on the field whenever the Cowboys are able to get there.