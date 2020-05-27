Mitchell Trubisky has embraced quarterback competition

Getty Images

The Bears’ quarterback competition won’t begin until on-field work commences. Bears coach Matt Ngay reiterated Wednesday that the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles won’t play out over Zoom.

Nagy joined The Rich Eisen Show on NBC Sports Network and the quarterback job was a big topic, of course.

Nagy understands “the big question” is how Trubisky will handle the competition after the Bears gave up a fourth-round draft choice for Foles in March.

“Any person, when that happens, you’re just going to feel like, ‘OK, how do I make this better?’” Nagy said. “And for probably a day or two, [Trubisky] was that way. After that and ever since, he’s been really good. And I appreciate that about him.”

The Bears will appreciate Trubisky even more if he can live up to the No. 2 overall choice the team used on him in 2017.