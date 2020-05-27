Onside kick alternative changed, now an untimed down

The “fourth-and-15” alternative to the onside kick has been tweaked in advance of tomorrow’s vote by NFL owners.

The biggest change to the rules proposal is that it will now be an untimed down. The initial proposal put forward was for the clock to start on the snap and run as it would on a normal play. But as we’ve previously noted, that would give a team that takes a lead with a few seconds remaining an easy way to run the last few seconds off the clock: Have the quarterback scramble around and then throw the ball deep, like Patrick Mahomes did on the last play of the Super Bowl. As an untimed down, that’s no longer an option.

Changing the play to an untimed down makes it more exciting regardless of who’s winning: It both prevents leading teams from using it to run the rest of the time off the clock, and also gives trailing teams more time to mount a comeback. Under the current rules, a team that scores a touchdown to make it a one-possession game with 0:01 remaining on the clock has no chance, because an onside kick would use that last second. With the untimed onside kick alternative, that team would have a chance.

Other tweaks to the rules proposal include a clarification that the fourth-and-15 play can be used in regulation only, not in overtime. And a team that initially declares its intention to use the onside kick alternative can change its mind and kick off, but only if it calls timeout first.

Owners will vote on the onside kick alternative and other rules changes in a virtual meeting on Thursday.

10 responses to “Onside kick alternative changed, now an untimed down

  1. tweek here, tweek there, and soon football will look like tennis. I dont watch tennis.

  2. If it’s an untimed down, and they score a touchdown on the play… does that mean they could try it again and again (if they were to keep scoring touchdowns)?

    Essentially you could be down by 21 and still come back and win?

  4. The team scoring a TD with one second left should have NO time, for any reason. Stop messing around. While I can understand changes for safety purposes, favoring the projected “loser” is utter nonsense. Winners need to be winners and the same goes for losers. Put a value on the entire games efforts by both teams. Gimmicks are nothing but a silly distraction.

  8. What difference does it make to time or not in the real world? If you are leading and risk the play, then it makes no difference if you have time taken off or not. You are not guaranteed success. Now you give the team that is trailing and who has done nothing in the game a free chance to steal a game!

    The only fair way is to do it as we do now or to put the onus on the offense to score a touchdown and a 2 point conversion and then get the ball from a kickoff and then to possess the ball immediately from the received kick. Since the opposing defense did not do its job to stop the offense, the offense max’d its job and should possess the ball – leading or not.

    Aren’t you forgettig one small detail? As in.. like you have to sort of kick the ball to the other team when you score a touchdown.

