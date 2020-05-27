Penalties from prior plays could make the onside-kick alternative more enticing

Getty Images

As formulated, the fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick commences from the kicking team’s 25. But that spot is subject to change, based on penalties occurring on prior plays.

Whether it’s a penalty from the scoring play that is deferred until the kick or a penalty from the one-point or two-point post-touchdown try, the kicking team could end up with the fourth-and-15 opportunity starting from, for example, its own 40. And that may entice some coaches (especially those with great quarterbacks) to roll the dice on the onside-kick alternative at a time when the decision otherwise would have been to kick it away.

The kicking team would still have to convert a fourth-and-15 play to keep possession, but it’s one thing to surrender possession at the 25 and quite another to do so at the 40. If a game is getting particularly chippy, a pair of post-touchdown or PAT personal fouls on the defense would push the fourth-and-15 starting point five yards onto the other side of the 50.

That wrinkle makes the fourth-and-15 play, which if passed will be available to each team twice per game, something that perhaps gets used not in the fourth quarter when one team is trailing but something that is deliberately attempted based on the downside of failure being reduced by penalty enforcement. Which makes the possibilities for the play even more intriguing, and the overall dynamics potentially even more compelling.