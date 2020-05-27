Pennsylvania re-opens to pro sports teams sans fans

Getty Images

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf cleared the way for professional sports teams in the state to return, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Wolf issued a “Green Phase Order” on Wednesday, which includes the resumption of pro sports, pending a COVID-19 safety plan.

Fans, though, are not yet allowed to attend sporting events.

“Professional sports, defined as any sporting event at which the participants are paid by a league or team, or at which individuals or teams receive prizes or purse, are allowed to practice or play in the yellow and green phases of reopening without on-site or venue spectators if the team (or league on behalf of the team) has developed a COVID-19 safety plan,” the state said in a statement. “Such a plan must be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and include, among other requirements, testing or screening and monitoring of all on-venue players and personnel. Also, no fans or spectators may be permitted on interior or exterior venue property. Professional sports organizations are encouraged to contact the Wolf Administration to share their reopening plans and get them approved by the Department of Health.”

The NFL has not re-opened team facilities to coaching staffs or players, except for those players undergoing rehabilitation. Fifty percent of a team’s other staff is allowed to return, up to 75 people.