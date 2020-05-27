Premier League clears the way for team practices

Getty Images

The NFL has the benefit of time to develop best practices for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, they’ll have another model to look at before they have to.

The English Premier League announced this morning that the league had “voted unanimously to resume contact training.”

Effectively, that means team practices can resume, as they hope to restart the season at some point.

The league’s statement said teams could again “train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.”

Players and staff are tested twice a week for COVID-19. Last week, 996 individuals were tested over three days, and two positive tests from two different clubs emerged. The previous week, there were six positive tests among three clubs in the 748 tests administered. Players who test positive are required to self-isolate for seven days afterward.

Figuring out how to implement testing among a group of players (and how to continue work when someone inevitably tests positive) is one of the biggest challenges for the NFL, considering the much larger rosters and close quarters work football requires.