Quincy Enunwa not giving up hopes of playing again

The Jets placed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa on the reserve/physically unable to perform list earlier this month and the move leaves him ineligible to play during the 2020 season.

A neck injury was the reason why Enunwa landed on the list and that’s the same reason he missed all of the 2017 season and all but one game of the 2019 season. Given how much time Enunwa has missed and how little improvement there seems to be with his condition, many opined that he’s unlikely to play football again.

That may turn out to be the case, but Enunwa isn’t ready to pull the plug just yet.

“If I’m capable of playing, then that’s what I’ll do,” Enunwa said, via ESPN.com. “If it comes down to the fact that the doctors say I can’t, there’s not much I can do. There’s really nothing I can do there, but if I have the ability to (play), the passion will always be there, the want-to will always be there.”

Enunwa has little reason to formally retire at the moment. He’s guaranteed $6 million for this season and has an injury guarantee of $4.1 million in 2021, so he’ll likely continue to hope for better medical news until his contract is up at the very least.