Rams keep surrendering leverage to Jalen Ramsey

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams have had some on-field success in recent years. Off the field, they’ve struggled to handle their business in an ideal way, doing contracts they shouldn’t have done (with Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks) and failing to do contracts they should have done.

Into the latter category falls defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had to wait far too long for his financial reward (and who has more than lived up to it), and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Rams gave the Jaguars two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick without securing a long-term commitment from Ramsey. This instantly gave Ramsey extra leverage in the inevitable negotiations on a new deal, since the Rams won’t want to see the product of their 2019 all-in impulse buy walk away in free agency.

With Ramsey already having all the leverage, coach Sean McVay gave Ramsey even more of it on Tuesday, acknowledging that Ramsey “could reset the cornerback market.” While that may indeed be true, it’s the kind of statement that Ramsey’s agent will use to not just reset the market but to push the bar as high as he possibly can.

On one hand, it doesn’t really matter, because the draft capital already gives Ramsey so much leverage that nothing McVay says will change it. On the other hand, it’s an example of McVay’s tendency to take the good-cop routine a bit too far, creating a sense that every guy is “my guy” until he’s not, abruptly discarding players like Gurley or Cooks or Clay Matthews. Throw in the fact that both Gurley and Matthews believe the team has stiffed them out of payments their contracts promised, and the Rams are dancing dangerously close to the line that separates dysfunctional franchises from the contenders.

McVay remains one of the best coaches in the league, but there’s a sense that the rest of the NFL quickly has caught up with him. As he gets older and secures more experience, McVay will need to ensure that the team does a better job of exercising restraint when needed, and of writing big checks to only the right players at precisely the right time.

9 responses to “Rams keep surrendering leverage to Jalen Ramsey

  1. Sean McVay needs to keep his mouth shut with regards to contracts. Leave that to Snead. He screwed the Rams with his comments on Goff and seems to have learned nothing from it, repeating the same mistakes with Ramsey.

  2. He is going to take the Rams or some other teams money by the truckload. Very good player but not considering what they gave up to get him and what they are going to have to pay him. Terrible trade.

  3. This situation is gonna end with a back injury and Twitter tantrum regardless of what the team says or how Ramsey plays. Ramsey is going to bounce from team to team reeking havoc on team locker rooms.

  5. McVay will need to ensure that the team does a better job of exercising restraint when needed, and of writing big checks to only the right players at precisely the right time.
    =================================================

    Snead is the GM, man. And the owner writes the checks.

  6. mcvay will be gone after this year. he knows this team is screwed with goff’s contract, and will seek a better situation. look for him to be the jets coach for 2021. he will elevate darnold to superstar status

  7. It’s a faux pas for a coach to say that, but raise your hand if you didn’t already know he was going to end up the highest paid CB. This wasn’t a big secret.

    I hope the Rams overpay him and keep ending up with a heavy top half of the roster, and little back support.

  9. Jaleen has always been overrated. Let him walk. It will be an upgrade by subtraction. The dude is cancer.

