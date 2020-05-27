Report: Jadeveon Clowney turned down big offer from Browns

Getty Images

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney apparently doesn’t want to go to Cleveland.

The Browns made an aggressive offer to Clowney, who balked at going to Cleveland, Adam Schefter said today on ESPN Radio in Cleveland.

According to Schefter, the offer the Browns made was clearly the best Clowney has received, but he didn’t bite.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said last month that Clowney is a good player and he’s always looking to add good players, but otherwise the Browns haven’t said anything about their level of interest.

The problem, however, appears to be Clowney’s level of interest. He’s recovering from surgery on a core muscle and may not have many suitors right now, but he appears content to wait to see if someone else comes along, someone more appealing than the Browns.