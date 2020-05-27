Scott Turner: Dwayne Haskins doing a “great job”

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins has spent the offseason throwing with Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon and recently with free agent Antonio Brown.

The Washington quarterback is trying to build on what he accomplished at the end of last season.

Haskins went 2-5 as the team’s starter his rookie season, throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. But in his final six quarters, Haskins completed 72 percent of his passes for 394 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

“We’re putting a lot of work in, obviously abiding by the rules that the NFL has set forth – four days a week, two hours a day,” new offensive coordinator Scott Turner said in a video call with beat reporters Wednesday. “We’re kind of throwing a lot at them. In the beginning of every meeting, we do some quizzes. Just test their retention. When we’re talking to him, he is speaking the language. It’s pretty easy to tell if they get it or not. Dwayne’s doing a great job. You can tell he’s putting the work in away from the meeting time, and he’s working at it and doing as much as he can.

“The physical side of it, you know, I know he’s doing a lot of it on his own. You guys, I’m sure, have all the seen the pictures. It looks like he’s in great shape. The time he’s putting in with the receivers, Terry and Kelvin, they all have been throwing together for some time now. That’s all positive. Obviously as a coach and with me, coming in new and putting in this new offense I’d love to have more time with him, but it is what it is. I think that we’re doing a great job with making the most of the situation.”