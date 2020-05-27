Scott Turner: There’s a role for Adrian Peterson in our offense

Getty Images

Washington has not been shy about adding running backs to the roster this offseason.

They signed Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic as free agents and drafted Antonio Gibson in the third round to add to a backfield that could also get Derrius Guice and Bryce Love back from injuries. There’s also been a lot of talk about the roles that Guice, McKissic and Gibson can play as part of the passing game in the offense being put together by new offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Given all of that, one might get the impression that the team might not see a big role for Adrian Peterson. Peterson has led Washington in rushing the last two years, but the influx of new backs and Peterson’s limited production as a receiver over his career led to thoughts that they could go in a different direction.

On a Wednesday conference call, Turner said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, that there’s a role in his offense for Peterson’s type of back. It would seem to be an early-down role and perhaps not even the size of the usual one as Turner also said that he wants the offense to be as unpredictable as possible and highlighted McKissic and Gibson as players he needs to create opportunities for this season.