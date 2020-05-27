Sean McDermott: Some Bills still need technical support

Getty Images

There are always some players who need a little extra coaching.

Bills coach Sean McDermott, to his amazement, has found out that includes coaching them on how to use Zoom.

During an appearance on former Bills center Eric Wood’s What’s Next? podcast, McDermott said some people are still working through the technical side of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting virtual offseason.

“There’s always someone who’s got a screaming child in the background or they’re shuffling around and they left their talk button open,” McDermott said of their videoconferencing meetings, via the Buffalo News. “It’s kind of like family dinner etiquette, or proper table etiquette. It’s like proper Zoom etiquette. I had to learn it the first couple of Zooms I was on. But it’s interesting.

“There’s always that one or two guys that seem like they just landed on planet Earth and they’re new to this, after about 15 Zooms albeit, and so they just continue to do the same stuff like nobody else can hear what they’re saying or the background noise at their house.”

Of course, getting used to an entire new way of business this offseason has become the norm, and that could extend into the regular season. No one knows at the moment when or if or how many fans will return when regular season games begin.

“Let’s face it, from the time we’re just 6, 7, 8, 9 years old and we first start playing football, . . . it was always nice to have the sideline packed, right?” McDermott said. “And then you take that to junior high into high school to college . . . and now to the NFL. That’s a big part of the environment and the atmosphere, in particular in Buffalo, for us. So it’ll be a challenge, it’ll be different, but I also know this: I know that we’ll adjust.”

Even if it will take some time becoming accustomed to a game being put on mute.