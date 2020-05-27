Taysom Hill comes in at No. 36 on the Simms top 40 QB list

Getty Images

He’s third on his team’s depth chart, but he’s got much greater standing in the league at large.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill comes in at No. 36 on Chris Simms’ annual top 40 quarterback countdown.

Many would argue that Hill should be much lower, given that he has limited experience at the position. Some would argue that he should be even higher, based on the significant impact he has had during his limited experience. (After, for example, Hill took a snap at quarterback and ran through the Vikings Defense during the fourth quarter of the wild-card game in New Orleans, Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen said that he can’t believe he’s relieved that Drew Brees is back under center.)

While each fan is entitled to an opinion, only one opinion matters, and Saints coach Sean Payton believes in Hill. If/when Hill becomes the successor to Brees, Hill will benefit from the the presence of an offensive mastermind who will create opportunities for Hill to rack up completions, yardage, and touchdowns within a system that is proven to work.

While Hill is still a year away from having the chance to shoot up Simms’ list as the New Orleans starter, Hill’s current skills (even if they haven’t been used very much) justify his placement on the list. His play in 2020 could validate it.