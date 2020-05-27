The Simms QB top 40 QB list, No. 38: Mitchell Trubisky

Getty Images

A year ago, people were betting Mitchell Trubisky‘s betting odds down from ridiculous heights. This year, that won’t be happening.

Trubisky, No. 20 on last year’s Chris Simms quarterback rankings, has plummeted to No. 38.

It’s a long fall, but it was warranted. Still, it’s not entirely clear why it happened. Does Trubisky not have what it takes, does he simply not fit Bears coach Matt Nagy’s offense, and/or has Nagy failed to adapt his offense to Trubisky’s strengths and weaknesses?

He’s not done yet. He can rebound. He can be better than he was in 2018. But it won’t be easy. The clock is ticking on his career as a starter, even more loudly than it was a year ago on Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota. Both former potential franchise quarterbacks started Week One last year for their respective teams; Trubisky currently is expected to be on the bench.

Nick Foles will likely start. But if he gets hurt or stumbles or otherwise plays like he did with the Rams, the door will swing open for Trubisky. What he does with that opportunity remains to be seen. Given what we’ve seen from what he did with his past opportunities, his current status on the overall quarterback pecking order is far from unfair.