The Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 37: Justin Herbert

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
Another day, another guy who has never taken a snap at the NFL level crashes the Chris Simms list of the top 40 quarterbacks in football.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, comes in at No. 37.

We discussed during PFT Live the things that makes Herbert potentially special, and the areas in which he potentially needs to improve — including one very specific mechanical enhancement from which Herbert and every other young quarterback who isn’t doing it would benefit. (Trust me, it works.)

There’s no guarantee that Herbert will become a franchise quarterback, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Enough to get him a spot in the top 40 before he has ever officially gotten a spot on the Chargers’ depth chart.

  2. So Tua at 40 and Herbert at 37? Tua drafted before Herbert, accomplished more as a QB in college, (cuz neither has played a down in the NFL yet)….🧐🧐🧐🧐 Something’wrong here.

  3. Simms was a washed up top 250 QB in NFL history. He has nothing to use to judge anyone. And to rank someone who has never thrown an NFL football above all the others that have is insulting. If you are a rookie without any NFL experience, you should not be ranked above even the scum who actually have played a down and have been eaten alive by NFL defenses. Simply put this list is as bogus as is Simms.

  4. I don’t buy any of the Herbert Hype.
    I feel like he’s got a very strong chance of Mitching his NFL career.

    Not really. I mean, Baker Mayfield was drafted before Lamar Jackson, and was widely considered a better NFL prospect, and accomplished more in college. Simms was one of the very few pounding the Lamar Jackson drum after the Ravens picked him. Who would you rather have as your QB right now?

