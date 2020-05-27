The Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 37: Justin Herbert

Getty Images

Another day, another guy who has never taken a snap at the NFL level crashes the Chris Simms list of the top 40 quarterbacks in football.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, comes in at No. 37.

We discussed during PFT Live the things that makes Herbert potentially special, and the areas in which he potentially needs to improve — including one very specific mechanical enhancement from which Herbert and every other young quarterback who isn’t doing it would benefit. (Trust me, it works.)

There’s no guarantee that Herbert will become a franchise quarterback, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Enough to get him a spot in the top 40 before he has ever officially gotten a spot on the Chargers’ depth chart.