Titans agree to terms with seventh-rounder Chris Jackson

Getty Images

The Titans have agreed to a contract with another member of their 2020 draft class.

The team announced that they’ve agreed to terms with seventh-round defensive back Chris Jackson. They also announced their previously reported agreement with fifth-round defensive lineman Larrell Murchison.

Jackson started 48 games at Marshall and saw most of his time at cornerback, but the Titans are expected to look at him in multiple roles. As with most late-round draft picks, special teams work will likely be part of the mix if he’s going to wind up on the roster.

Jackson had 189 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries during his time in college.